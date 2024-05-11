Charlotte group vying for global sports event

Ike Belk was bracing for a 30-hour trip to Tanzania when he spoke to CBJ this week about a bid he’s leading for the CISM Military World Summer Games. The two are related: Belk is part of a small group now in Africa to make a presentation to the governing body known as CISM, the abbreviation for the Belgium-based International Military Sports Council.

The U.S. group, including Belk and Steven Dinote, head of the U.S. Department of Defense Armed Forces Sports division, is trying to land the Military World Summer Games in 2027 against a bid by South Africa. A decision could come as soon as this month.

Between 120 and 140 countries with a combined 10,000 athletes are expected to compete.

