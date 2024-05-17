Charlotte FC parts ways with Enzo Capetti

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC announced they are permanently parting ways with Forward Enzo Capetti.

The club announced Thursday that Capetti will be joining Rasario Central in his home country of Argentina on a permanent transfer. The move opens up a designated player international roster spot ahead of the summer transfer window, which opens up on July 18th.

Capetti came to the Queen City on a three-year deal last January and appeared in 36 matches scoring 7 goals and notching 3 assists.

“Everyone at the Club thanks Enzo for his time at Charlotte FC and wishes him all the best at his new club,” said Charlotte FC General Manager Zoran Krneta. “The summer transfer window is the best opportunity for acquiring top talent, and this move provides us a tremendous amount of flexibility as we look to strengthen our squad to put us in the best position to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs.”

