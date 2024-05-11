Charlotte FC opening upper level of stadium for Nashville SC match

Charlotte FC hopes to draw 40,000 fans to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night as the team opens the upper level for the second time this season.

CLTFC honors veterans with annual Military Cup

For most home games, the Major League Soccer team uses the lower-level seating area and luxury suites only. In that configuration, capacity is 35,000. Full capacity is 74,000.

The May 11 match is against Nashville SC. Upper-level tickets cost $15 and up.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH: UNC Charlotte soccer coach named Charlotte FC honorary captain)