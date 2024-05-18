Charlotte Catholic baseball rallies past Alexander Central, reaches NCHSAA regional final

Nobody was happier for Charlotte Catholic senior Nathan Schwartz on Friday than baseball teammate Mason Child.

Child, the Cougars’ starting pitcher, was solid into the seventh inning against Alexander Central in the teams’ N.C. 4A West Regional semifinal, but after he allowed two runs in the top of the seventh, he could only hope his offense would come through.

Enter Schwartz, who ripped a single in the bottom of the seventh to score freshman John Hucko with the inning run as Charlotte Catholic advanced to the West Regional championship series for the first time in nearly 40 years with a 4-3 win.

“I had to come through for my guys.” Schwartz said. “I’m lucky that I got to be the guy tonight.”

Hucko opened the bottom of the final frame with a single of his own, and stole second to put himself in scoring position for Schwartz.

Charlotte Catholic advanced to the fifth round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs for the first time since 1988.

“We’ve battled back some where we’ve had our backs against the wall,” first-year Charlotte Catholic coach Eddie Hull said. “I don’t even know what to say. I’m just so proud of our guys for finding a way to come back and win.”

Charlotte Catholic was ahead 3-1 going into the seventh, until Alexander Central’s Sawyer Chapman-Mays had a two-out blooper single that scored runners from second third against Child, tying the game at 3-3.

Charlotte Catholic Baseball team poses after their huge win in the NCHSAA 4A quarterfinals at the NCHSAA 4A state quarterfinal playoff game at Jack Hughes Park in Pineville

They said it

“I just wanted to get the ball and have my defense work behind me. I have total confidence in my guys. We’ve been in this spot before.” — Mason Child, Charlotte Catholic pitcher

Three who made a difference

Evan McIntyre: The Catholic center fielder had two hits and made a key defensive play in the second inning.

Graham Hoke: Alexander Central’s second baseman lifted an RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to get his team on the board.

Mason Child: The lefty was economical, throwing just under 80 pitches, and led his team to a regional final.