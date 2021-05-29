Charles Schwab Challenge tee times, TV info for Sunday’s final round
Jordan Spieth is in the driver’s seat as the Charles Schwab Challenge heads to Sunday. The Texan seems to have found his groove again, particularly in his home state, after winning the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio two months ago and also finishing T-9 at the AT&T Byron Nelson earlier this month.
Spieth has put together rounds of 63-66-66 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth this week and at 15 under, leads Jason Kokrak by a single shot.
A strong leaderboard of chasers could make noise on Sunday too, though, with Sergio Garcia in solo third at 10 under and Ian Poulter and Sebastian Munoz tied for fourth at 8 under.
Below you’ll find tee times as well as the television and streaming information.
1st tee
Tee time
Players
8:30 a.m.
Camilo Villegas
8:35 a.m.
J.J. Henry, Jhonattan Vegas
8:45 a.m.
D.A. Points, Mark Hubbard
8:55 a.m.
Andrew Landry, Adam Schenk
9:05 a.m.
Brandt Snedker, Xinjun Zhang
9:15 a.m.
Billy Horschel, Brice Garnett
9:25 a.m.
Tyler McCumber, Scott Stallings
9:35 a.m.
Brian Stuard, Cam Davis
9:45 a.m.
Jason Dufner, Rory Sabbatini
9:55 a.m.
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Joaquin Niemann
10:05 a.m.
Will Zalatoris, Carlos Ortiz
10:15 a.m.
Hudson Swafford, Matt Kuchar
10:25 a.m.
Justin Thomas, Henrik Norlander
10:40 a.m.
Kevin Na, Adam Long
10:50 a.m.
Richy Werenski, Chris Kirk
11:00 a.m.
Daniel Berger, Matt Wallace
11:10 a.m.
Beyong Hun An, Nick Taylor
11:20 a.m.
Gary Woodland, Nate Lashley
11:30 a.m.
Doc Redman, Troy Merritt
11:40 a.m.
Wyndham Clark, Ryan Palmer
11:50 a.m.
Abraham Ancer, Zach Johnson
12:00 p.m.
Robert Streb, Robby Shelton
12:10 p.m.
Vincent Whaley, Collin Morikawa
12:20 p.m.
Cameron Tringale, Kevin Kisner
12:30 p.m.
C.T. Pan, Danny Lee
12:40 p.m.
Emiliano Grillo, John Augenstein
12:55 p.m.
Charley Hoffman, Lucas Glover
1:05 p.m.
Corey Conners, Justin Rose
1:15 p.m.
Doug Ghim, Harold Varner III
1:25 p.m.
Pat Perez, Sung Kang
1:35 p.m.
Adam Hadwin, Maverick McNealy
1:45 p.m.
Brian Harman, Kramer Hickok
1:55 p.m.
Talor Gooch, Kevin Streelman
2:05 p.m.
Kyle Stanley, Tony Finau
2:15 p.m.
Erik Compton, Patton Kizzire
2:25 p.m.
Sebastian Munoz, Brendon Todd
2:35 p.m.
Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter
2:45 p.m.
Jordan Spieth, Jason Kokrak
TV, streaming, radio information
Sunday May 30
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-2 p.m.
CBS: 2-6:30 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Paramount+: 5:30-7 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.
