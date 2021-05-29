Charles Schwab Challenge tee times, TV info for Sunday’s final round

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julie Williams
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jordan Spieth is in the driver’s seat as the Charles Schwab Challenge heads to Sunday. The Texan seems to have found his groove again, particularly in his home state, after winning the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio two months ago and also finishing T-9 at the AT&T Byron Nelson earlier this month.

Spieth has put together rounds of 63-66-66 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth this week and at 15 under, leads Jason Kokrak by a single shot.

A strong leaderboard of chasers could make noise on Sunday too, though, with Sergio Garcia in solo third at 10 under and Ian Poulter and Sebastian Munoz tied for fourth at 8 under.

Below you’ll find tee times as well as the television and streaming information.

1st tee

Tee time

Players

8:30 a.m.

Camilo Villegas

8:35 a.m.

J.J. Henry, Jhonattan Vegas

8:45 a.m.

D.A. Points, Mark Hubbard

8:55 a.m.

Andrew Landry, Adam Schenk

9:05 a.m.

Brandt Snedker, Xinjun Zhang

9:15 a.m.

Billy Horschel, Brice Garnett

9:25 a.m.

Tyler McCumber, Scott Stallings

9:35 a.m.

Brian Stuard, Cam Davis

9:45 a.m.

Jason Dufner, Rory Sabbatini

9:55 a.m.

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Joaquin Niemann

10:05 a.m.

Will Zalatoris, Carlos Ortiz

10:15 a.m.

Hudson Swafford, Matt Kuchar

10:25 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Henrik Norlander

10:40 a.m.

Kevin Na, Adam Long

10:50 a.m.

Richy Werenski, Chris Kirk

11:00 a.m.

Daniel Berger, Matt Wallace

11:10 a.m.

Beyong Hun An, Nick Taylor

11:20 a.m.

Gary Woodland, Nate Lashley

11:30 a.m.

Doc Redman, Troy Merritt

11:40 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, Ryan Palmer

11:50 a.m.

Abraham Ancer, Zach Johnson

12:00 p.m.

Robert Streb, Robby Shelton

12:10 p.m.

Vincent Whaley, Collin Morikawa

12:20 p.m.

Cameron Tringale, Kevin Kisner

12:30 p.m.

C.T. Pan, Danny Lee

12:40 p.m.

Emiliano Grillo, John Augenstein

12:55 p.m.

Charley Hoffman, Lucas Glover

1:05 p.m.

Corey Conners, Justin Rose

1:15 p.m.

Doug Ghim, Harold Varner III

1:25 p.m.

Pat Perez, Sung Kang

1:35 p.m.

Adam Hadwin, Maverick McNealy

1:45 p.m.

Brian Harman, Kramer Hickok

1:55 p.m.

Talor Gooch, Kevin Streelman

2:05 p.m.

Kyle Stanley, Tony Finau

2:15 p.m.

Erik Compton, Patton Kizzire

2:25 p.m.

Sebastian Munoz, Brendon Todd

2:35 p.m.

Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter

2:45 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Jason Kokrak

TV, streaming, radio information

Sunday May 30

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-2 p.m.
CBS: 2-6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Paramount+: 5:30-7 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

List

Check the yardage book: Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club
Colonial Country Club

Recommended Stories