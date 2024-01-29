Charles Omenihu tore ACL, out for Super Bowl

Chiefs pass rusher Charles Omenihu will miss the Super Bowl after suffering a serious knee injury in the AFC Championship Game.

Omenihu suffered a torn ACL on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Although he said after the game that he'd be ready to play in two weeks against the 49ers, that clearly won't be the case after testing today revealed the injury is worse than he thought.

Omenihu was third on the Chiefs with seven sacks in the regular season, and he added a sack in the win over the Ravens on Sunday. He posted on social media on Monday afternoon that he's heartbroken he won't be able to finish the season with his team at the Super Bowl.