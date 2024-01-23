Advertisement

Charles McDonald walks back F grade on Lions 2023 draft | The Exempt List

Charles McDonald
NFL writer

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald admits to former NFL player Marshall Newhouse that he was wrong about Detroit’s recent draft class and they discuss how the Lions success has been built by the NFL Draft. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.