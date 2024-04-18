Charles Cross says Mike Macdonald ‘brings a tenacity to the building’

Seahawk left tackle Charle Cross was one of the players who spoke with the media yesterday at the team facility in Renton. One common theme we heard during these conversations is that the players all seem to adore their new head coach, Mike Macdonald.

When Cross was asked for his first impression of Macdonald, he said he loves him and that he brings a tenacity to the building.

Left tackle Charles Cross, what are your first impression of new #Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald? “I love him. He brings a tenacity to the building. He’s very blunt. He wants to get the job done.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/CWwqSSN7wv — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 17, 2024

Looking ahead, Cross is heading into a make or break 2023 season, which will be his third in the league. Cross showed a lot of potential as a rookie. However, he showed no improvement last year and in fact regressed, especially in pass protection.

Cross will get some breathing room if Seattle elects not to draft a left tackle like Washington’s Troy Fautanu next week. Still, he will have to show some serious development in 2024 or else the team will likely look to replace him in next year’s draft.

