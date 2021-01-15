Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal already critical of Nets trio

Looks like Charles Barkley has no interest in mending fences with Kevin Durant. Back in December, the Hall of Fame forward said he was pulling for Durant to get what he wanted — James Harden in a Nets uniform. However, Barkley doesn’t exactly want to see Brooklyn thrive.

“I want to see James, KD and Kyrie together with that New York media. That’s just my dream scenario… I want that more than anything in the world,” Barkley said on ESPN Radio in December. “Because, you guys know, all three of those guys are — No. 1, I don’t know any of them really well. I think they’re all three good guys, but I think they’ve all three got some issues. I cannot wait to see those three play together. I think it would be fascinating because all three of them need the ball and want the ball, and I just don’t think it would work. But I want to see it because I want to see it implode.”

So when he got a chance to talk about the move on Thursday, Barkley decided to call out Brooklyn’s trio.

“KD went from The Splash Brothers to The Dribble Brothers,” he said

“KD went from The Splash Brothers to The Dribble Brothers.” – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/LXYde5H40e — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 15, 2021

Shaquille O’Neal weighed in, as well, electing to pick at Harden over Durant.

“When it comes time to show up, he ain’t show up,” the Hall of Fame center said. “I know a lot of people in Houston [are] glad he’s gone.”