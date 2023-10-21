Chargers vs. Chiefs matchups: How to watch, start time, prediction

Coach Brandon Staley aims to have offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III and the Chargers ready to face the AFC West rival Chiefs on the road. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down how the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs match up heading into their AFC West game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PDT at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS and Paramount+.

When Chargers have the ball

The Chargers could use a good dose of Austin Ekeler (30) in the ground game against Bryan Cook (6) and the Chiefs. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Opening the season against Miami and a two-deep-safety scheme, the Chargers rushed for 233 yards. In four games since, they’ve totaled 299 yards. An inability to run the ball Monday against Dallas led to the Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert facing significant pressure that appeared to affect Herbert throughout and eventually resulted in a game-sealing interception. The Chargers, as with many NFL teams, have had issues defending quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. One way to neutralize the pair is to play keep-away with the ball. A decent ground attack would help in that regard, but there has been little evidence since Week 1 to suggest the Chargers and running back Austin Ekeler suddenly will rediscover their legs. The Chiefs, long known for offensive firepower and creativity, are playing legitimate defense these days, too, ranking in the top 10 in points and yards passing allowed, while permitting barely 100 yards rushing per game. Kansas City’s defense has not given up more than two touchdowns in a game, meaning Herbert again will face pressure — this time in the form of having to be productive likely without the benefit of a running attack.

When Chiefs have the ball

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco presents problems to defenses both rushing and catching the football. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

After Kelce, Mahomes’ targets have been a mixed bag this season. Wide receivers Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore have been Mahomes’ three most-popular options after his all-word tight end, with running back Isiah Pacheco also a frequent contributor. Kansas City just traded to reacquire speedy receiver Mecole Hardman, giving Mahomes another target. Regardless of where the quarterback throws, the Chargers will no doubt be challenged. They continue to rank 32nd in the league in yards passing allowed and just struggled trying to contain Dallas’ Dak Prescott, who isn’t nearly as elusive as Mahomes. “He’s a handful,” Chargers defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley said. “The whole offense is a handful. It starts with Patrick. It starts with Travis. It also starts with Pacheco ... they have a three-headed monster that’s as good as any three in the league. We have our work cut out for us.” Safety Derwin James Jr., who has matched up with Kelce in the past with some success, is questionable after suffering an ankle injury in practice Thursday. The Chargers definitely will be without their other starting safety, Alohi Gilman, who will miss his third consecutive game because of a heel injury.

When they kick

Cameron Dicker has remained a steady contributor through his first 15 games with the Chargers, making 28 of 30 field-goal tries (with a long of 50 yards) and all 38 of his extra-point attempts. Kansas City features a bona fide weapon in Harrison Butker. The veteran is 14 of 14 on field goals and booted a 60-yarder against Denver in Week 6. During his career versus the Chargers, Butker is 15 of 16 on field goals and 30 of 31 on extra points.

Jeff Miller’s prediction

Over the last 16 games, L.A. has played 14 one-score finishes. This one figures to be close, too. Herbert is 1-4 against Mahomes, and each has been a one-score game. The tradition continues. CHIEFS 27, CHARGERS 20

