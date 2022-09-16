Chargers TE Gerald Everett wanted off field on play that led to pick-six

A fascinating look at what eventually turned into Jaylen Watson’s pick-six for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

LA tight end Gerald Everett had made receptions on back-to-back plays.

The first catch went for 7 yards. The second brought the ball to the KC 3 after a 26-yard gain.

And going to the tight end the third straight charm proved to be the harm for the Bolts.

The video shows a wiped-out Everett looking to come off the field, signaling he wanted to be replaced to catch his breath.

However, the Chargers were in a tempo offense and went to the line of scrimmage, forcing Everett to stay on the field.

Justin Herbert looks for his tight end, again, and … disaster.

You can see Jaylen Watson pick off the pass and as he heads 99 yards the other way, Everett stands there, unable to do much of anything.

#Chargers TE Gerald Everett caught back-to-back passes for 7 and 26 yards and was gassed. He motioned to be taken off the field, but the Chargers were going tempo. Next play: Ball once again comes Everett's way. He doesn't show much effort. Pick-6.pic.twitter.com/t6wSOUhwfy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2022

Herbert did not look please as Everett tried to explain what happened on the sideline after the play.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire