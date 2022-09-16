Chargers TE Gerald Everett wanted off field on play that led to pick-six

Barry Werner
A fascinating look at what eventually turned into Jaylen Watson’s pick-six for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

LA tight end Gerald Everett had made receptions on back-to-back plays.

The first catch went for 7 yards. The second brought the ball to the KC 3 after a 26-yard gain.

And going to the tight end the third straight charm proved to be the harm for the Bolts.

The video shows a wiped-out Everett looking to come off the field, signaling he wanted to be replaced to catch his breath.

However, the Chargers were in a tempo offense and went to the line of scrimmage, forcing Everett to stay on the field.

Justin Herbert looks for his tight end, again, and … disaster.

You can see Jaylen Watson pick off the pass and as he heads 99 yards the other way, Everett stands there, unable to do much of anything.

Herbert did not look please as Everett tried to explain what happened on the sideline after the play.

