Chargers signing WR Alex Erickson to practice squad

The Chargers are signing wide receiver Alex Erickson to the practice squad, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

After adding Erickson, Los Angeles has four open practice squad spots remaining.

Erickson, 30, signed with the Jets in July and was one of their top receivers in the preseason, reeling in two touchdowns against the Giants in the preseason finale.

Erickson signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Wisconsin. He played 80 games with 14 starts in five seasons, totaling 93 receptions, 1,086 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

Erickson played the 2021 season with the Panthers and had three catches for 55 yards.

Erickson appeared in two games with the Commanders last season and returned four punts for 25 yards.

