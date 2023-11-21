Chargers to place LB Tanner Muse on IR

Chargers linebacker/special teams ace Tanner Muse is set to miss the next four games.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Los Angeles is placing Muse on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Muse, 27 hasn’t played a defensive snap for the Chargers in 2023 but has been on the field for 73 percent of special teams snaps. He's recorded two total tackles.

Pelissero notes Muse should be able to return this season.

As a corresponding move, the Chargers will sign linebacker Blake Lynch from the practice3 squad to the 53-man roster.