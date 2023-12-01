Chargers-Patriots matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Cornerback J.C. Jackson (27), the former Charger who went back to the Patriots this season, defends Chargers receiver Jalen Guyton (15) in 2021. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Chargers (4-7) and New England Patriots (2-9) match up heading into their game Sunday at 10 a.m. PST in Foxborough, Mass. The game will be televised on CBS and Paramount+.

When Chargers have the ball

Against a stout and hard-hitting Baltimore defense last weekend, the Chargers had their least productive day (10 points) since Week 3 last season, a string of 26 games, including the playoffs. They went nearly 3½ quarters with only three points versus the Ravens, which seems almost impossible with Justin Herbert at quarterback. However, the Chargers’ offense mostly has been reduced to Herbert and receiver Keenan Allen, who has remained effective despite a shoulder injury. Allen also has a quadriceps issue that limited him in practice (listed as questionable to play). Under first-year coordinator Kellen Moore, the Chargers have struggled with consistency, the running game and in 2-minute situations. New England has given up only 10 points in each of its last two games, against Indianapolis and the New York Giants. The Patriots have yielded 31 or more points three times — to Dallas, New Orleans and Miami. New England’s brightest highlight was a 29-25 victory over Buffalo at home in Week 7. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 265 yards in that game and was intercepted once. So the Patriots already have beaten one of the NFL’s big-armed throwers.

When Patriots have the ball

Over the last 2½ games, New England has scored one touchdown. The Patriots entered Week 13 having topped 20 points once and were last in the league with 148 points. Quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both played in the last two games as New England continues to search for offense. The Patriots also have quarterbacks Malik Cunningham and Will Grier on their practice squad. The Chargers are trying to build off one of their best defensive performances in a season that has featured plenty of bad defensive moments. They limited the Ravens to 20 points and gave up only one pass play that gained more than 20 yards, big plays a season-long problem for this defense. The Patriots have produced just 21 plays (19 receptions and two runs) that have gained as many as 20 yards. Their leading receiver, Demario Douglas, has 410 yards. That’s 36.7% of the output of Allen. For a group trying to stack solid efforts and generate something positive heading into the final stretch, the Chargers will face an ideal opponent in Foxborough, where the Patriots have lost five of six games.

When they kick

After years of instability at kicker, the Chargers seem to have a legitimate weapon. Cameron Dicker has made 36 of 38 field goal attempts and all 52 of his extra-point tries in 21 career games. They also have the NFL’s leading punt returner in rookie Derius Davis, who’s averaging 16.3 yards. New England rookie Chad Ryland is 12 of 18 on field goals and 14 of 14 on extra points.

By the numbers

Jeff Miller’s prediction

Although the Chargers have underwhelmed this season, New England has reached historic depths. The Patriots have won at least five games every year since 1992. Even with a 17th game, that streak could be coming to an end, just like the run of head coach Bill Belichick in New England, another franchise likely on the verge of a significant reset. CHARGERS 20, PATRIOTS 9

