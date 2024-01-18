Chargers interviewed David Shaw for head coaching vacancy

The Chargers interviewed Jim Harbaugh for their head coaching vacancy this week and they've now interviewed his successor as the head coach at Stanford as well.

David Shaw took over as the school's head coach when Harbaugh left to coach the 49ers in 2011 and he remained there through the 2022 season. The Chargers announced that they have completed an interview with Shaw on Thursday. It's the first known interview for Shaw this cycle.

Stanford went to bowls after each of Shaw's first eight seasons, including three trips to the Rose Bowl, but they were 14-28 over his final four seasons. He worked in television during the 2023 season and has NFL experience as an assistant with the Ravens, Raiders, and Eagles.

The Chargers also interviewed Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy, so they have now met the requirements of the NFL's Rooney Rule and can move forward with the hiring of a new head coach.