Chargers interview two more candidates for vacant general manager job

Jeff Ireland, who is the assistant general manager for the Saints after spending six years as the GM for the Dolphins, interviewed for the Chargers' GM job. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

The Chargers continued their search for a general manager Wednesday by interviewing Jeff Ireland and Ed Dodds, the team announced.

They are the sixth and seventh candidates the Chargers have identified publicly as they work to replace Tom Telesco, who was fired Dec. 15.

Ireland, 53, is the assistant general manager/college personnel for the New Orleans Saints. He has been with the Saints for nine years following a six-season run as general manager of the Miami Dolphins.

A former college kicker at Baylor, Ireland began his career in personnel in the mid-1990s and also worked for Kansas City, Dallas and Seattle.

Dodds just finished his seventh season with Indianapolis, where he’s the assistant general manager.

Read more: Plaschke: Chargers want to finally make a splash? Hire Harbaugh

He has more than two decades of NFL front-office experience, including 10 years with Seattle. Dodds also worked with the Raiders for four years.

Among the other candidates, the Chargers have met with JoJo Wooden, who took over as interim general manager after Telesco was fired.

The other four who have met with the team are Brandon Brown (New York Giants assistant general manager), Joe Hortiz (Baltimore director of player personnel), Ian Cunningham (Chicago assistant general manager), and Terrance Gray (Buffalo director of player personnel).

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.