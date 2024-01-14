Chargers complete interview with Mike MacDonald

The Chargers announced the completion of another head coaching interview on Saturday night.

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald is the latest addition to the list for Los Angeles. The Chargers also interviewed 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Saturday.

MacDonald has also interviewed with the Falcons and Panthers this week. He is in his second season as the defensive coordinator in Baltimore and his unit is a big reason why the Ravens have the weekend off as the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Ravens personnel have been popular with the Chargers this week. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken also had a head coaching interview while director of player personnel Joe Hortiz interviewed for the team's General Manager opening.