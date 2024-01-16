Chargers complete interview with Bills executive Terrance Gray

The Chargers completed an interview with Terrance Gray for their General Manager position, the team announced Tuesday.

Gray currently serves as the Bills' director of player personnel, a position he has held since 2022. He has spent seven seasons in Buffalo, working his way up to his current position.

Gray was named assistant director of player personnel in 2020 after three years with the team before earning his most recent promotion.

Before joining the Bills, Gray spent 11 seasons as a college scout for the Vikings. He began his NFL career with the Chiefs in 2003.

The Chargers are seeking a replacement for Tom Telesco, whom they fired Dec. 15.

They also have completed interviews with Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown, Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, Saints vice president and assistant G.M. for college personnel Jeff Ireland and Chargers interim G.M. JoJo Wooden.