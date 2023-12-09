Chargers-Broncos matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Coach Brandon Staley needs the Chargers to win their last five games in order to have a chance to qualify for the AFC playoffs. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down how the Chargers (5-7) and the Denver Broncos (6-6) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS and Paramount+.

When Chargers have the ball

The inclement weather in New England last week did not help quarterback Justin Herbert (10) or the Chargers' offense. (Greg M. Cooper / Associated Press)

The less-than-ideal elements — Baltimore’s smothering defense and New England’s soaking rain — have worked against the Chargers the last two weeks. Still, it’s rather jarring that an offense led by a quarterback of Justin Herbert’s ability has scored only 16 points (one touchdown) over the last eight quarters. During that time, the Chargers’ other 20 full possessions have ended thusly: 11 punts, three fumbles, three field goals, two turnover on downs and one interception. Denver quite famously surrendered 70 points at Miami in Week 3. That total represents 23.2% of the points the Broncos have given up this season. In other words, they’ve improved significantly. Denver hasn’t yielded more than 22 points since Oct. 8. After opening the season 1-5, the Broncos found their way by winning five in a row. That run was fueled by a defense that generated 16 takeaways. The Chargers have experienced some turnover issues of late and had three lost fumbles and an interception in their most recent home game. Denver is last in the NFL against the run, giving up almost 150 yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry, but the Chargers have reached 100 yards rushing only once in their last six games.

When Broncos have the ball

Coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson (3) have rallied the Broncos to a 6-6 record after a 1-5 start to the season. (Bart Young / Associated Press)

The Chargers are coming off their first shutout since Brandon Staley took over as head coach and defensive play caller in 2021, a 6-0 victory over the Patriots. This franchise hadn’t blanked an opponent since beating Denver 21-0 in 2017 in its seventh game after relocating from San Diego. Shutting out New England, however, doesn’t mean what it once meant as the Patriots suffer through their worst season in more than three decades. Denver quarterback Russell Wilson has rebounded a bit under first-year head coach Sean Payton, but the results remain so-so. Wilson is 26th in the league, averaging 198.8 yards passing per game. He is seventh with 21 touchdown throws and has seven interceptions. The Chargers have put together consecutive solid efforts against the pass, so much so that, for the first time this season, they began a week not ranked last in the league. They edged just ahead of Washington, a team that already has fired its defensive coordinator and secondary coach. The Broncos have topped 100 yards rushing in seven of their last eight games. The Chargers, though improved in 2023, have been run on at times this season.

Read more: Breaking down Chargers' five games, needing a sweep to have chance at a playoff spot

When they kick

During a season of unyielding inconsistency on offense and defense, the Chargers’ special teams have remained steady and productive. Punter JK Scott is the AFC’s reigning special teams player of the week because of his efforts at New England. Kicker Cameron Dicker’s numbers through 22 games with the Chargers: 38 of 40 on field goals, 52 of 52 on extra points. Will Lutz is 25 of 27 on field goals and 20 of 22 on extra points for Denver.

By the numbers

Jeff Miller's pick

This match-up has the feel of a pick ’em, but the Chargers have been favored by roughly a field goal from the start. Between the two teams, there should be little doubt which has played better of late, even with the Chargers coming off a win and the Broncos off a loss. BRONCOS 24, CHARGERS 23

Read more: NFL Week 14 picks: Do Rams, Chargers have a chance? Cowboys-Eagles big in NFC race

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.