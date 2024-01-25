Chargers announce second G.M. interview with Brandon Brown

The Chargers have their head coach in place and their search for a General Manager to pair with Jim Harbaugh moved forward on Thursday.

The team announced that they have completed an interview with Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown for the position. It was their second interview with Brown, who has spent the last two years with the NFC East club.

Brown spent five seasons with the Eagles before joining the Giants and he also spent time with the Colts.

The Chargers are also expected to have a second interview with Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, so there may be a hire coming soon for the Chargers.