Chargers announce G.M. interview with Ian Cunningham

The Chargers have completed an interview with Ian Cunningham for their General Manager vacancy, the team announced on Sunday.

Cunningham has served as Chicago's assistant General Manager for the last two seasons. He spent 2017-2021 with the Eagles, rising from director of college scouting to director of player personnel. He was with the Ravens front office from 2008-2016.

Cunningham was a reported finalist for the Commanders' head of football operations job that went to Adam Peters.

The Chargers are running their head coach and G.M. search simultaneously. The club is reportedly slated to speak with Jim Harbaugh about becoming its head coach in the coming days.