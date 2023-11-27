Chargers' 20-10 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens by the numbers

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) makes one of his 14 catches against the Ravens. (Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 20-10 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday:

20

Games with two or more sacks for Chargers' linebacker Khalil Mack in his career, including his pair against the Baltimore Ravens. His 13 sacks this season are a franchise record for the first 11 games of a season. Mack’s career high for a season is 15, set in 2015 with the Oakland Raiders.

14

Offensive touchdowns allowed by the Baltimore Ravens this season, fewest in the NFL.

14-4

Ravens' record in prime-time games with Lamar Jackson starting at quarterback.

33

Consecutive games with a sack for the Baltimore Ravens defense. They dropped Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert three times.

82

Games it took the Ravens' Jackson to surpass 5,000 yards rushing, an NFL record for a quarterback. The previous record was 104 set by Michael Vick.

20

Successful field goals inside 50 yards on 20 attempts this season by Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker before he missed in the fourth quarter from 44 yards with the Chargers trailing 13-10.

3

Consecutive games with at least 10 catches and 100 yards receiving for Chargers wideout Keenan Allen. He had 14 catches on 16 targets against the Ravens for 106 yards.

Summary

Baltimore 0 10 3 7 — 20



CHARGERS 3 0 0 7 — 10

First Quarter





CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 39, 9:03. Drive: 13 plays, 54 yards, 5:57. Key plays: Herbert 31 pass to Everett on 3rd-and-5, Ekeler 6 run on 3rd-and-1.

Second Quarter





Baltimore — Flowers 3 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 10:41. Drive: 12 plays, 78 yards, 6:21. Key plays: Jackson 18 pass to Likely, Jackson 11 pass to Beckham, Jackson 14 pass to Mitchell, Jackson 14 pass to Beckham, Jackson 12 pass to Bateman on 3rd-and-9.

Baltimore — Field goal Tucker 42, 1:12. Drive: 5 plays, 10 yards, 2:21.

Third Quarter





Baltimore — Field goal Tucker 48, 10:53. Drive: 10 plays, 45 yards, 4:07. Key plays: Jackson 18 pass to Flowers, Hill 18 run on 3rd-and-2.

Fourth Quarter





CHARGERS — Everett 3 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 8:32. Drive: 7 plays, 60 yards, 2:51. Key play: Herbert 35 run.

Baltimore — Flowers 37 run (Tucker kick), 1:36. Drive: 3 plays, 44 yards, 00:18.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: BALTIMORE, Mitchell 9-64, Jackson 11-39, Flowers 1-37, Hill 5-31, Edwards 8-26, Duvernay 1-0. CHARGERS, Herbert 4-47, Ekeler 10-32, Kelley 3-8, D.Davis 2-(minus 1).

PASSING: BALTIMORE, Jackson 18-32-0-177. CHARGERS, Herbert 28-43-1-205.

RECEIVING: BALTIMORE, Flowers 5-25, Likely 4-40, Beckham 3-34, Mitchell 2-25, Bateman 2-21, Agholor 1-21, Edwards 1-11. CHARGERS, K.Allen 14-112, Ekeler 5-18, Everett 4-43, Kelley 2-6, Erickson 1-17, Johnston 1-7, Guyton 1-4, D.Davis 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS: BALTIMORE, Duvernay 1-3. CHARGERS, D.Davis 1-23.

KICKOFF RETURNS: BALTIMORE, None. CHARGERS, D.Davis 1-21.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: BALTIMORE, Smith 6-1-0, Stephens 6-0-0, Hamilton 4-2-0, Queen 4-2-0, Stone 4-2-0, Van Noy 3-0-0, M.Williams 2-3-0, Pierce 2-2-0, Clowney 2-0-1, Darby 2-0-0, Oweh 2-0-0, Urban 2-0-0, B.Washington 1-0-1, Maulet 1-0-0, Phillips 1-0-0, Jones 0-2-.5, Madubuike 0-1-.5. CHARGERS, Leonard 7-0-0, Gilman 6-2-0, Kendricks 6-2-0, Mack 5-3-2, James 4-2-0, Murray 4-1-0, Samuel 3-1-0, Tuipulotu 3-1-0, Bassey 2-1-0, Ogbonnia 2-1-0, N.Williams 2-0-0, Hawkins 1-2-0, A.Johnson 1-2-0, Hollins 0-1-0, Joseph-Day 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: BALTIMORE, Maulet 1-0. CHARGERS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: BALTIMORE, Tucker 44.

Officials — Referee Alan Eck, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Fred Bryan, LJ Robin DeLorenzo, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Denise Crudup.

Attendance — 70,240.

