What channel is UNC basketball vs. NC State on? Time, TV schedule for ACC Tournament

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team faces the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday in the championship of the 2024 ACC Tournament.

Tipoff between the fourth-ranked Tar Heels (27-6) and the Wolfpack (21-14) is set for 8:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

UNC, which ended the regular season with its first outright ACC championship since 2017, is trying to win its first tournament title since 2016. The first ACC team to advance from Tuesday to Saturday, NC State is taking aim at its first tournament championship since 1987.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

What channel is UNC basketball vs NC State today?

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC basketball score vs NC State

Check here for live score updates for UNC vs. NC State in the 2024 ACC Tournament.

UNC vs NC Sttae start time

Date: Saturday, March 16

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

UNC vs NC State betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These odds will be updated once they become available.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball schedule

Below is a look at UNC's recent schedule. Find the Tar Heels' full schedule here.

Feb. 26 vs. Miami W, 75-71

March 2 vs. NC State W, 79-70

March 5 vs. Notre Dame W, 84-51

March 9 at Duke W, 84-79

March 14 vs. Florida State W, 92-67

March 15 vs. Pitt W, 72-65

NC State basketball schedule

Below is a look at NC State's recent schedule. Find the Wolfpack's full schedule here.

Feb. 27 at Florida State L, 90-83

March 2 at North Carolina L, 79-70

March 4 vs. Duke L, 79-64

March 9 at Pittsburgh L, 81-73

March 12 vs. Louisville W, 94-85

March 13 vs. Syracuse W, 83-65

March 14 vs. Duke W, 74-69

March 15 vs. Virginia W, 73-65

