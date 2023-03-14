What channel is truTV? How to watch First Four, opening round games of NCAA Tournament

Whether its at home, at a bar or at work, millions of Americans will be tuning in to watch teams make or break their bracket.

CBS and Turner Sports have the broadcasting rights to the men's NCAA Tournament, and broadcast games on four channels. Three of them – CBS, TNT and TBS – you may know from broadcasting dozens of other sporting events each year, but the remaining channel, truTV, is one that always eludes basketball fans each year.

Here's where to find TruTV, depending on your cable provider or streaming service, and what games will be on the network:

What channel is truTV?

TruTV can be found on several cable providers, and has the same channel number nationwide on some of the providers. Here are the channels:

AT&T U-Verse: 164/1164

FIOS: 183/683

Cox: Varies by location

DISH: 242

DirecTV: 246

Spectrum: Varies by location

Xfinity: Varies by location

For streaming, truTV is also available on: YouTube TV, iOS App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV.

Which March Madness games will be on truTV?

Twelve games will be broadcasted on truTV in the opening days of March Madness, including all four First Four games. Here's what games will be on truTV, as well as tip-off times (in ET):

First Four

No. 16 Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M- Corpus Christi (Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.)

No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 Mississippi State (Tuesday, 9:10 p.m.)

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.)

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State (Wednesday, 9:10 pm.)

First round

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman (Thursday, 12:40 p.m.)

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 College of Charleston (Thursday, 3:10 p.m.)

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State (Thursday, 7:35 p.m.)

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville (Thursday, 10:05 p.m.)

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State (Friday, 12:40 p.m.)

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Pittsburgh/No. 11 Mississippi State (Friday, 3:10 p.m.)

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon (Friday, 7:35 p.m.)

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Nevada/No. 11 Arizona State (Friday, 10:05 p.m.)

