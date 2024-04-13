What channel is Orange and Blue game on? Time, TV for Florida football spring game

Florida football will look to make strides and carry some momentum into the 2024 season in its annual Orange and Blue Game on Saturday at The Swamp.

The Florida Gators return 13 starters, including quarterback Graham Mertz and running back Montrel Johnson Jr., who will suit up for the Blue team. Key returning defensive starter and former preseason All-SEC cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. will suit up for the Orange team.

Returning starting linebacker Shemar James also is on the Orange team but likely won't play as he's been in a non-contact jersey all spring after undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated kneecap last November.

The game also will feature a first look at several transfers and 16 incoming freshman that enrolled early in January. That list includes five-star freshman quarterback DJ Langway, the number two overall rated player in the 2024 class per 247Sports composite. Lagway will likely start for the Orange team, opposite. Mertz.

What channel is the Florida football Orange and Blue game on today?

TV channel: SEC Network Plus

Stream: WatchESPN.com

Former Gator great Chris Doering will call the game for SEC Network Plus.

Florida football Orange and Blue game start time

Date: Saturday, April 13

Time: 1 p.m. ET

