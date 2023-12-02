What channel is Michigan vs. Iowa on today? Time, TV schedule for Big Ten championship

No. 2 Michigan football will take on No. 16 Iowa in a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten championship game,.

Two years ago, the Wolverines thumped the Hawkeyes in a 42-3 beatdown, tied for the second-largest margin of victory in Big Ten championship game history. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his team will look for a similar outcome on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Michigan (12-0, 9-0 in Big Ten play) also gets an added boost in the return of coach Jim Harbaugh after a three-game suspension due to the sign-stealing scandal that has plagued the program. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore stepped up in place of Harbaugh and led Michigan to wins over Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State to close the regular season.

Harbaugh will have his hands full against a tough Iowa defense that has allowed the fewest yards after contact per carry, as well as the fewest rushing touchdowns in college football (three). However, the Hawkeyes (10-2,- 7-2 in Big Ten play) have not seen an offense with the ability to put points on the board like Michigan this season.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Michigan vs. Iowa today?

TV channel: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app Fubo (free trial)

Michigan vs. Iowa will air on Fox, with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt calling the game from the booth and Jenny Taft reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan vs. Iowa start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

The Wolverines and Hawkeyes will kick off the Big Ten championship game at 8 p.m. ET.

Michigan vs. Iowa betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Dec. 1.

Spread: Michigan (-22.5)

Over/under : 35.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -2000 | Iowa +1000

Michigan football schedule 2023

*Big Ten game** Big Ten championship game

Iowa football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Iowa 24, Utah State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Iowa 20, Iowa State 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Iowa 41, Western Michigan Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 7 Penn State 31, Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Iowa 26, Michigan State 16* Saturday, Oct. 7 Iowa 20, Purdue 14* Saturday, Oct. 14 Iowa 15, Wisconsin 6* Saturday, Oct. 21 Minnesota 12, Iowa 10* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Iowa 10, Northwestern 7* Saturday, Nov. 11 Iowa 22, Rutgers 0* Saturday, Nov. 18 Iowa 15, Illinois 13* Friday, Nov. 24 Iowa 13, Nebraska 10* Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 2 Michigan (Indianapolis)**

*Big Ten game** Big Ten championship game

