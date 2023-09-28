What channel is Georgia vs. Auburn on? Time, TV schedule for UGA Bulldogs

Georgia football begins the first of a stretch of seven straight SEC games Saturday at rival Auburn.

The Bulldogs took care of business at home with nonconference wins over UT Martin, Ball State and UAB and got their first SEC win against South Carolina.

“Auburn does an incredible job, the fanbase and the atmosphere they create,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Every game I’ve ever played there has never disappointed.”

The No. 1 Bulldogs have won six in a row against Auburn, but expect a rugged conference tussle.

“You know it’s going to be a physical game,” defensive end Tramel Walthour said. “There’s so much history behind it. Just being a Georgia boy, you’re playing for your home state, you’re playing for your team so you’ve just go to go out there and give it your all.”

Auburn is coming off a 27-10 loss at Texas A&M in its SEC opener after beating UMass, Cal and Samford.

First-year coach Hugh Freeze’s team managed just 200 yards of offense against the Aggies, but isn’t counting out the Tigers from pulling the upset.

“You’re not supposed to take a Liberty team and beat Arkansas either or Virginia Tech or an Ole Miss to beat Alabama,” Freeze said. “We’ve done that and we can do it here, too.”

What channel is Georgia vs. Auburn on today?

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: CBS Sports app and CBSSports.com and with Paramount+ subscription. Fubo (free trial)

What time does Georgia vs. Auburn start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Georgia's game vs. the Tigers is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Georgia schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Beat UT Martin 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Beat Ball State 45-3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Beat South Carolina 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Beat UAB 49-21 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Auburn* 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky* 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 23 Florida*, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 22 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 20 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 19 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game

* SEC game

