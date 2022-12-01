Changes made to Florida’s official visit list for early December

The Gators have received some bad news on the recruiting trail. LSU offensive line commit Tyree Adams was previously scheduled to make an official visit to Florida in the hopes of flipping his recruitment from Baton Rouge to Gainesville.

Unfortunately for Billy Napier and his staff, Adams has told On3 that he will no longer be making the trip to Gainesville, and reaffirming his commitment to the LSU Tigers. Ultimately, flipping Adams was considered to be far-fetched. His original Dec. 2 official visit would have been his fourth trip to Gainesville in 2022.

The 6-foot-5, 283-pound Marrero, Louisiana, native’s spot opens the door for Aaron Gates, the longest committed member of the Gators’ class, to move his official visit up a week to Dec. 3.

The Gators currently have the seventh-highest recruiting class in the nation and the fourth-highest in the SEC. Early signing day is coming up on Dec. 21, giving Napier and his staff some time to solidify the 2023 recruits currently committed and time to flip some other recruits at key positions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire