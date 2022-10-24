Changes are coming to Bears’ offensive line ahead of game vs. Patriots

It sounds like there are changes coming to the Chicago Bears’ offensive line ahead of tonight’s game against the New England Patriots.

According to Mark Grote of 670 the Score, Lucas Patrick will take over for Sam Mustipher at center, and there’s some other shuffling at left guard. Michael Schofield will assume the vacancy at left guard, with Cody Whitehair still on injured reserve.

This is in line with a previous report from ESPN’s David Kaplan earlier this week, which he reported that Mustipher was getting benched and Patrick finally moving to center after playing both left and right guard through six games.

I’ve been told Lucas Patrick will take over at center for the #Bears tonight, while Michael Schofield will be the new LG, and Teven Jenkins remains at RG. Braxton Jones keeps the LT spot. Same for Larry Borom at RT. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) October 24, 2022

The rest of the offensive line will remain in tact with rookie Braxton Jones at left tackle, Teven Jenkins at right guard and Larry Borom at right tackle.

Whitehair is eligible to return as early as Week 9 when the Bears host the Miami Dolphins. When he does return, he’ll resume his left guard role in place of Schofield.

List

Bears vs. Patriots: 5 things to watch (and a prediction) for Week 7 matchup View 6 items

List

Film Room: Examining the good, bad and ugly with Bears QB Justin Fields View 8 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire