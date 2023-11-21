Is there any chance the Bears keep Justin Fields at QB next season? | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald is joined by Mike Golic Jr. as they give their biggest takeaways from a bizarre Week 7 in the NFL. Charles and GoJo kick things off by reacting to some of the weirdest stories from the weekend, including Sean Payton getting existential as he asks why he can't be happy. Bijan Robinson was basically held out of the Falcons game on Sunday despite not being on the injury report, prompting an investigation by the NFL. Things are starting to crumble in Washington, as Jonathan Allen had some choice words to describe his frustration after the loss on Sunday, and Sam Howell is on pace for 97 sacks, which would blow the old sack record out of the water. Next, Charles and GoJo dive into what they learned from the on-the-field action. The duo discuss the Ravens putting it all together against the Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs becoming the top team in the NFL, whether or not the Dolphins were exposed against the Eagles, whether or not Mike Tomlin is using dark magic to get the Steelers to 4-2, the Deshaun Watson trade looking worse than ever and if the Bills situation is fixable this season.