Advertisement

Champions League semi-final schedule revealed

Pa Sport Staff
·1 min read
Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo helped Real Madrid overcome Man City (EPA)
Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo helped Real Madrid overcome Man City (EPA)

The Champions League semi-final schedule has been set as the final four chase a place in the Wembley showpiece.

Hopes of an all-English semi were ended on Wednesday as Arsenal and Manchester City both bowed out at the quarter-final stage.

Bayern Munich beat the Gunners and will host Real Madrid, who knocked out City, on Tuesday 30 April, with the return fixture at the new-look Bernabeu on Wednesday 8 May.

Borussia Dortmund welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday 1 May, before the sides meet again at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday 7 May.

The winners of that semi-final are designated as the home team in the Wembley final on Saturday 1 June.

Champions League semi-final schedule

Tuesday 30 April

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid first leg - Allianz Arena, 8pm BST

Wednesday 1 May

Borussia Dortmund v PSG first leg - Signal Iduna Park, 8pm BST

Tuesday 7 May

PSG v Borussia Dortmund first leg - Parc des Princes , 8pm BST

Wednesday 8 May

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich second leg - Santiago Bernabeu, 8pm BST

PA