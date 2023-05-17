Manchester City finally topples Real Madrid in Champions League with borderline perfection

Bernardo Silva celebrated his second goal of Manchester City's Champions League semifinal triumph over Real Madrid. (Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Real Madrid's Champions League hoodoo was broken, finally, by borderline perfection.

It was banished to the past, into lore, by the one team capable of banishing it, and by the club who'd felt it so devastatingly before. Manchester City, after years of inexplicable failure, finally toppled the kings of Europe on Wednesday, and moved to within 90 minutes of a maiden continental title.

City stormed past Madrid in a semifinal second leg that ended 4-0 — and even that undersold the Cityzens' dominance. They have, for years under Pep Guardiola, come closer than anybody to mastering modern soccer; and on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium, they came closer than ever before. With their clockwork movement and technical precision and controlled fire, they spun Real Madrid in circles, and tugged them left to right, until Madrid's grip on the trophy it owns loosened. And gradually, over 90 blinding minutes, the kings relented.

The breakthrough came after 22 minutes of incessant pressure, courtesy of Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

The confirmation — confirmation that this City team was simply too good to repel — came 14 minutes later, courtesy of Silva again.

Real Madrid later put a third into its own net, as if to succumb to brilliance, as if to concede, as if to admit that Manchester City at its peak is irresistible and unstoppable. Because it is, and on Wednesday, it was.