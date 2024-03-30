CFB analyst identifies Texas as perception building game for Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines won a national title for the first time since 1997 last season. Despite that fact, when the Longhorns come to Ann Arbor the Wolverines could be the team facing the most pressure.

247Sports college football analyst Cody Nagel looked at what the game would mean for Michigan in 2024.

“The nation will find out early whether Michigan can remain among the college football powers in 2024. The reigning national champion Wolverines host fellow College Football Playoff participant Texas in Ann Arbor for a Week 2 headliner. Michigan owns a (22-game) win streak at home, but that run will be put to the test against the Longhorns. A non-conference win versus Texas would be a major statement for new head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.”

Fair or not, the Texas game could set the tone for how Michigan is viewed in 2024. The same is true for the Longhorns who rode a dominant win over Alabama to a College Football Playoff berth.

The Week 2 matchup is as close to a must-win game for both parties who have difficult games looming later in the season. Texas faces Oklahoma and Georgia in back to back weeks before a road battle against Texas A&M. Michigan is set to face Oregon, Ohio State, USC and Washington in 2024.

Texas will look to earn a signature victory over the blue blood program in Ann Arbor.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire