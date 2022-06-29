CFB Analyst claims Alabama’s most important game of 2022 is Texas A&M

Alabama will enter the 2022 college football season as one of the hungriest teams in the entire nation. Despite having what some Crimson Tide fans would call a down year, the team made it all the way to the national title game and won the SEC championship.

In 2022, Alabama will play its usual SEC West schedule that will also include in-conference matchups against Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

In Week 2, the Crimson Tide will travel to Austin, Texas to face the Longhorns. While that game will have high viewership as it’s two of the games biggest brands, one college football analyst believes it’s not the most important game for Alabama.

Jesse Simonton of On3 listed the most important games of the 2022 season for every team in the SEC West.

He explains why defeating the Aggies on Oct. 10 is vital to the Crimson Tide’s success.

“This one has been circled since the Aggies stunned the Crimson Tide last season in a 41-38 shootout, and the matchup only became spicer after the very public Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher spat. Alabama has some tricky conference road games in November (at LSU and Ole Miss in back-to-back weeks) but as it stands, Texas A&M is the only preseason Top 10 team on its schedule. With all the intrigue and off-field storylines, this game will generate a crazy viewership number, but Vegas (which I agree with) has Alabama has an early 16-point favorite. “

This game has so many storylines to follow. Whether it’s Alabama seeking revenge for the loss from 2021 or the Saban-Kirby beef, it’s going to be a must-watch contest in Tuscaloosa.

