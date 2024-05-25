Central Coast edge Melbourne Victory to win A-League grand final

Central Coast Mariners' Bradley Tapp and Melbourne Victory's Nishan Velupillay challenge for the ball in the A-League football grand final in Gosford (Izhar KHAN)

English striker Ryan Edmondson scored a brace as Central Coast Mariners came back to win 3-1 against Melbourne Victory and successfully defend their A-League title on Saturday.

The Mariners edged a gutsy Victory in extra time in front of a sell-out crowd of 21,379 in Gosford through superb strikes from substitutes Edmondson and 18-year-old Miguel Di Pizio.

"This whole season we've had a never-say-die attitude," said Edmondson, a former Leeds United forward. "We went down a goal but never stopped believing."

A disciplined Victory had mostly shut down the favoured Mariners and a spectacular long-range strike from defender Jason Geria in the 50th minute appeared to be the difference.

But Edmondson equalised in the first minute of stoppage time as the momentum switched for the Mariners.

The Mariners became the first team to win the treble in Australian domestic football after also winning the AFC Cup in the second-tier Asian competition and the Premiers' Plate by finishing well clear on the A-League ladder.

It was a bitter disappointment for Victory, who fell short of equalling Sydney FC's record of five titles.

Veteran coach Tony Popovic, who represented Australia at the 2006 World Cup, was unable to break a jinx after losing his fifth A-League grand final.

The Mariners entered as strong favourites and hosted the grand final for the first time in picturesque Gosford, north of Sydney.

They were stifled by Victory's dour style in the early exchanges of a first-half marked by physicality from both teams, with Damien Da Silva and Alou Kuol left bloodied after a clash of heads inside the Mariners' box.

Victory had the first shot on target just before the interval when a stinging drive by Daniel Arzani from the edge of the box forced goalkeeper Danny Vukovic into a diving save down to his right.

Geria then broke the deadlock after the break by firing a bullet from the edge of the box into the top corner.

A helpless Vukovic had no chance as Geria scored just his third goal in an A-League career spanning 10 seasons.

Victory's resolute defence appeared to hold firm until Edmondson's powerful strike in the 91st minute.

It was the Mariners' first shot on goal for the match and their confidence soared in the two 15-minute extra periods.

Di Pizio finished a chain of slick passes to rifle into the net before Edmondson capped the Mariners' historic season in style.

The Mariners joined the Brisbane Roar (2012-13)and Sydney FC (2019-20) as the only teams who have successfully repeated as champions since the A-League replaced the National Soccer League in 2005 as Australia's top football competition.

tl/pbt