Celtics reportedly offer Svi Mykhailiuk a deal with Boston for 2023-24

The Boston Celtics have reportedly extended a contract offer to free-agent forward Svi Mykhailiuk, according to Greek news outlet SDNA. Mykhailiuk, who has also reportedly been in discussions with the Greek club team Panathinaikos, is expected to make a decision soon about whether he will play for Boston or continue his career in Europe.

Over the past five seasons, the Ukrainian forward has played for six NBA teams, most recently splitting time between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets during the 2022-23 season. During his stint with Charlotte, the 6-foot-7 wing played significant minutes and averaged 10.6 points per game while shooting an impressive 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Throughout his career, Mykhailiuk has maintained a solid 36% shooting accuracy from 3-point range. If Mykhailiuk were to join the Celtics, he would likely be considered a deep reserve player.

Still, the 6-foot-7 forward can complement their core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis with his shooting, which is a good fit for the Celtics’ 3-point-heavy style of play

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire