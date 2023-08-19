Celtics’ Payton Pritchard putting in work in pro runs in the 2023 NBA offseason

Always looking to get on the court, Boston Celtics reserve point guard Payton Pritchard has been spending time during the NBA’s 2023 offseason by participating in pro runs. The West Linn native turned up in a clip put together by NBA trainer Jordan Lawley that features Pritchard’s handling of the ball, crisp crossovers, his improved defensive game, and his ability to play off of his teammates.

The extra on-court work should pay off for the Oregon alum as he will almost certainly see a major uptick in minutes with the Celtics this season to come given the exit of veteran point guard Marcus Smart in the deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

To hear more about the clip and what we can glean from it for the Celtics’ 2023-24 season and Pritchard’s role in it, check out the clip embedded below from the hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire