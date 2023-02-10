Celtics issue update on Jaylen Brown's injury status originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics shared an update on Jaylen Brown's injury suffered during Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown suffered a maxillary facial fracture in a scary collision with teammate Jayson Tatum. The team will share another update on his status next week.

C's president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said he does not expect Brown to need surgery.

Brad Stevens addresses any potential surgery needed for Jaylen Brown after suffering a facial fracture #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/lhABM0ooyc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 10, 2023

On Thursday, Brown took to Instagram with an update of his own. The two-time All-Star shared a photo that showed the swelling on his cheek with a caption that read, "Mask incoming."

Brown already had been ruled out for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets along with Marcus Smart, who will miss his ninth consecutive game with a sprained ankle, and Al Horford (right knee swelling).

C's-Hornets is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.