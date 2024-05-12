Celtic capitalise on Thistle errors to extend lead

A pair of quickfire defensive blunders from Partick Thistle gave Celtic the chance to move clear at the top and extend their goal difference over Rangers in the race for the SWPL title.

The 3-0 victory pushed Celtic three points clear of Rangers, who face Glasgow City later on Sunday.

Amy Gallacher opened the scoring for Elena Sadiku's side after just 10 minutes, stroking home a perfectly delivered ball after Murphy Agnew's run down the left flank.

Brian Graham's side dug in as they struggled to craft opportunities in front the Celtic goal, but managed to keep the hosts at bay.

It took until just after the hour mark for Celtic to extend their lead - poor communication at the back resulted in a slack pass from Emma Lawton to Thistle goalkeeper Megan Cunningham, giving Agnew the chance to nip in and slot home.

Just two minutes later Shen Mengyu made it three as Thistle once again slipped up at the back, presenting the Chinese forward with the easiest of finishes.

Thistle came close to getting one back as substitute Kodie Hay forced a fingertip save from Celtic keeper Kelsey Daughtery, but ultimately could not find away though the home side's solid defending.