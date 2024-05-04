Celtic 3-0 Hearts: What Naismith said

[SNS]

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith: "The result's disappointing, poor and frustrating, but in the performance there was loads of good stuff.

"You need to try and stop the atmosphere building here at this time of the season. Our reaction was good, we created better chances than we did when we won 2-0 here.

"But we shoot ourselves with the second goal. Small margins are the difference in the game.

"We've had a really good season, we'll learn from these mistakes. In the next few games and next season we'll hopefully push on."