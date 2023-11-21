CeeDee Lamb returns to full practice, says he will play Thursday

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb was estimated as a limited practice participant Monday with an ankle injury. But he was upgraded to full participation Tuesday and guarantees he will play Thanksgiving Day.

"I'm straight. I'll be out there," Lamb said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

The Cowboys had three other changes to their practice report Tuesday: Receiver Michael Gallup (personal) and left tackle Tyron Smith (rest) did not practice; and right tackle Terence Steele (ankle) as a full participant.

Running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) and safety Jayron Kearse (back) remained out of practice.