CeeDee Lamb makes NFL history: I'm the top receiver in the game without question

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb became the first player in NFL history with double-digit catches for at least 150 receiving yards in three consecutive games. He had 11 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown Sunday after 11 receptions for 191 yards against the Eagles last week and 12 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns two weeks ago against the Rams.

"Absolutley," Lamb answered when asked if he was in a zone, "and it's not stopping."

Lamb now has 68 receptions for 997 yards and four receiving touchdowns this season, with four consecutive 100-yard games. He joined Michael Irvin and Terrell Owens as the only players in team history to accomplish that feat.

Only five other receivers in NFL history have three consecutive 150-yard games.

“I’m the top receiver in this game, and it’s no question about it,” said Lamb, who also scored a rushing touchdown. “If there is, I’ll see you all again next week.”

Lamb made only 27 receptions for 358 yards and one touchdown in the first five games, prompting him to publicly call for more opportunities. He has 41 receptions for 639 yards and three touchdowns the past four games.

"They’re definitely trying to double me, but Mike [McCarthy] is doing a great job of moving me around, keeping me in motion, lining me up on the outside, so defenses can’t really get a bead," Lamb said.

The Cowboys travel to Carolina to play the Panthers on Sunday, so Lamb should have a good chance to continue his streak.