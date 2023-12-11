Cedric Tillman by the numbers against Jacksonville

Cleveland (8-5) defeated Jacksonville (8-5), 31-27, Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio during Week 14.

Former Vol Cedric Tillman recorded two receptions for 23 yards in the contest for the Browns.

Tillman played wide receiver at Tennessee from 2018-22. He recorded 109 receptions, 1,622 receiving yards, 17 receiving touchdowns and averaged 14.9 yards per reception at Tennessee.

Tillman is one of nine Tennessee players in school history to record a 200-yard receiving game. He recorded 10 receptions for 200 receiving yards and one touchdown against Georgia in 2021.

Cleveland will next play on Sunday versus Chicago. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

