Cedar Park’s Frankenberg ends career with an 800 title at UIL championships

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cedar Park senior Isabel Conde De Frankenberg took gold in the 800-meter run and finished second in the 1,600 meters to lead a local contingent of athletes during the second day of the UIL track and field championships Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Frankenberg finished in 2 minutes, 7.10 seconds to edge Lucas Lovejoy’s Kailey Littlefield by about a second. Frankenburg followed up the impressive run with a comfortable silver medal finish in the 1,600 in 4:50.07. Boerne Champion sophomore Elizabeth Leachman blew the field away with a winning time of 4:41.36.

DAY 1: Cameron Yoe’s Flemings claims 4th 400 crown, Griffin wins 110 hurdles for Lago Vista at UIL meet

Frankenberg said the night was about honoring the people who supported her throughout her high school track career.

“In my last race, I just kinda ran out for fun and to enjoy everything I’ve worked up for and to appreciate my family and coaches and everything they’ve given me,” he said. “Today was the day to show it off.”

Frankenberg won the 1,600 and 3,200 titles as a sophomore in 2022 with a second-place finish in the 800 and she claimed the 3,200 title as a freshman with another silver in the 800.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Georgetown had two state champions, a boy and a girl. On the girls’ side, junior Lily Muzzy won the triple jump by more than a foot with a mark of 41 feet, 6.25 inches and senior Joseph Wienan won the boys 3,200 with a time of 8:59.98. Wienan finished third in the 1,600 in 4:13.69.

In Class 2A, Thorndale’s Carson McCoy sped to a state title in the 200, clocking in at 21.86, clipping Honey Grove’s Ryelan Morris by .11. McCoy finished second in the 100 with a 10.73.

Lancaster ran away with the 5A girls team title by winning every relay event and sophomore Saniyah Miller won the 200 for 70 points. Lucas Lovejoy finished second with 43 points followed by Smithson Valley with 29.

Fort Bend Marshall held on to win the 5A boys championship with 58 points. Red Oak finished second with 56 points and could have overtaken them with a fourth-place finish in the last race of the night, the 4×400-meter relay, but Red Oak finished in sixth for two points with 54 going into it.

Refugio and Panhandle tied for the 2A girls team title with 64 points, but Refugio crushed the field in the boys title race with 84 points. Crawford finished second with 30.

Classes 1A and 6A round out the UIL meet Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.