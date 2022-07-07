CBS Sports ranks Big Ten head coaches
On Thursday, CBS Sports came out with an article ranking all the Big Ten coaches from worst to best.
Back on June 14, we ranked the Big Ten coaches as well, and for this article, we are going to compare the two lists and see where they stack up to one another.
There is a few differences between the two rankings, but you will see some common themes as well — like the top three coaches in the Big Ten.
One thing is for certain though, the Big Ten has some really good coaches, and they could lead a ton of programs out there. CBS Sports has five Big Ten coaches ranked inside the top 15 in the nation.
Without further ado, here are the Big Ten coaches ranked by CBS Sports.
List
Scott Frost - Nebraska
Photo: Isaiah Hole
CBS Sports overall ranking: 53rd
CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: 11th
WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: 14th
Mike Locksley - Maryland
Photo: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
CBS Sports overall ranking: 50th
CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: 14th
WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: 12th
Tom Allen - Indiana
Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA;Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen reacts against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
CBS Sports overall ranking: 40th
CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: sixth
WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: 11th
Bret Bielema - Illinois
Photo: Isaiah Hole
CBS Sports overall ranking: 38th
CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: 10th
WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: 13th
Greg Schiano - Rutgers
Photo: Isaiah Hole
CBS Sports overall ranking: 36th
CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: Ninth
WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: Ninth
Jeff Brohm - Purdue
Photo: Isaiah Hole
CBS Sports overall ranking: 30th
CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: 12th
WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: 10th
Mel Tucker - Michigan State
Photo: Detroit Free Press
CBS Sports overall ranking: 24th
CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: 13th
WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: eighth
PJ Fleck - Minnesota
Oct 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck shake hands after the game at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
CBS Sports overall ranking: 23rd
CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: eighth
WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: seventh
Pat Fitzgerald - Northwestern
Photo: Isaiah Hole
CBS Sports overall ranking: 21st
CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: Second
WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: fifth
James Franklin - Penn State
CBS Sports overall ranking: 15th
CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: third
WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: sixth
Paul Chryst - Wisconsin
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Paul Chryst of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts after scoring against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
CBS Sports overall ranking: 14th
CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: fifth
WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: fourth
Kirk Ferentz - Iowa
Photo: Isaiah Hole
CBS Sports overall ranking: 13th
CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: fourth
WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: first
Jim Harbaugh - Michigan
Photo: Isaiah Hole
CBS Sports overall ranking: ninth
CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: seventh
WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: second
Ryan Day - Ohio State
Photo: Isaiah Hole
CBS Sports overall ranking: sixth
CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: first
WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: third
