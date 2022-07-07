CBS Sports ranks Big Ten head coaches

On Thursday, CBS Sports came out with an article ranking all the Big Ten coaches from worst to best.

Back on June 14, we ranked the Big Ten coaches as well, and for this article, we are going to compare the two lists and see where they stack up to one another.

There is a few differences between the two rankings, but you will see some common themes as well — like the top three coaches in the Big Ten.

One thing is for certain though, the Big Ten has some really good coaches, and they could lead a ton of programs out there. CBS Sports has five Big Ten coaches ranked inside the top 15 in the nation.

Without further ado, here are the Big Ten coaches ranked by CBS Sports.

Scott Frost - Nebraska

scott frost nebraska

Photo: Isaiah Hole

CBS Sports overall ranking: 53rd

CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: 11th

WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: 14th

Mike Locksley - Maryland

Photo: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports overall ranking: 50th

CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: 14th

WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: 12th

Tom Allen - Indiana

Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA;Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen reacts against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports overall ranking: 40th

CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: sixth

WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: 11th

Bret Bielema - Illinois

Photo: Isaiah Hole

CBS Sports overall ranking: 38th

CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: 10th

WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: 13th

Greg Schiano - Rutgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

CBS Sports overall ranking: 36th

CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: Ninth

WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: Ninth

Jeff Brohm - Purdue

Photo: Isaiah Hole

CBS Sports overall ranking: 30th

CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: 12th

WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: 10th

Mel Tucker - Michigan State

Photo: Detroit Free Press

CBS Sports overall ranking: 24th

CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: 13th

WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: eighth

PJ Fleck - Minnesota

Oct 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck shake hands after the game at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports overall ranking: 23rd

CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: eighth

WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: seventh

Pat Fitzgerald - Northwestern

Photo: Isaiah Hole

CBS Sports overall ranking: 21st

CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: Second

WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: fifth

James Franklin - Penn State

CBS Sports overall ranking: 15th

CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: third

WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: sixth

Paul Chryst - Wisconsin

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Paul Chryst of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts after scoring against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

CBS Sports overall ranking: 14th

CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: fifth

WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: fourth

Kirk Ferentz - Iowa

Photo: Isaiah Hole

CBS Sports overall ranking: 13th

CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: fourth

WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: first

Jim Harbaugh - Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

CBS Sports overall ranking: ninth

CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: seventh

WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: second

Ryan Day - Ohio State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

CBS Sports overall ranking: sixth

CBS Sports 2021 Big Ten ranking: first

WolverinesWire Big Ten ranking: third

