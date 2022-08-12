CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm predicts Notre Dame-Clemson in Orange Bowl

We have no idea how Notre Dame’s season will play out. Sure, it probably will be a very good one like everyone is predicting, but those predictions are just those. You can say that for just about every team in college football. Still, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports took a crack at predicting every bowl matchup for the coming season, and he has the Irish and Clemson in the Orange Bowl less than two months after the programs’ Nov. 5 meeting at Notre Dame Stadium.

If this comes to pass, five of the Irish’s seven most recent bowls will have been a New Year’s Six bowl. It would give the Irish their third chance since 2018 to beat the Tigers on a big stage after failing badly in the 2018 Cotton Bowl and the 2020 ACC title game. It also would be the Irish’s first Orange Bowl berth since a 31-26 loss to Florida State on New Year’s Day in 1996.

You know you want to see Marcus Freeman and his team tossing the oranges from that trophy out to whoever is in the vicinity after that game, so let’s see them make it happen.

