CBS announcer Kevin Harlan calls two games at once to perfectly capture Chiefs winning No. 2 seed

CBS announcer Kevin Harlan pulled double duty Sunday. Harlan was originally scheduled to call the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers game for the network, but decided to take on some extra work once he realized the Chiefs’ playoff seed was about the change.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

With a win and a New England Patriots loss, the Chiefs would clinch a first-round bye in the AFC. That didn’t seem likely, however, as the Patriots were playing the Miami Dolphins.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dolphins proved to be much more feisty than expected, and the team mounted a potential game-winning drives with under a minute to go.

Harlan noticed what was going on, and decided he should just call both games.

Kevin Harlan is OUTSTANDING.



Announcing the Chiefs game, he gives play-by-play of the Dolphins taking the lead over the Patriots to secure a bye for KC.



This call is amazing, the crowd reaction is tremendous, the Chiefs player reaction is incredible. I love EVERYTHING about it. pic.twitter.com/imVO3B9IkJ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 29, 2019

The result was possibly the coolest sports moment of 2019. Between announcing plays for the Chiefs, Harlan also called Ryan Fitzpatrick’s game-winning touchdown against the Patriots. You can hear Chiefs fans erupt in cheers following Harlan’s call. They found out about the touchdown at that exact moment, making the clip even more impactful. It was just perfect timing.

Story continues

The best part of the clip comes when the Chiefs are getting ready to kick off. When Harlan’s partner — Rich Gannon — suggests CBS should pay Harlan twice this week, Harlan says he’s “breaking every FCC rule in the book.” He probably shouldn’t have called both games — in fact, broadcast networks have strict rules against that — but he did it anyway knowing Chiefs fans watching at home desperately wanted that information.

Harlan wasn’t the only one who benefitted from the Dolphins pulling out the win. Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave the team props following the game.

What Coach said 👇 pic.twitter.com/Rp7EL22AXa — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 29, 2019

Here’s hoping the FCC looks the other way when they listen to the Harlan audio clip. When a broadcaster gives fans one of the best sports moments of the year, even the FCC has to respect it, right?

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: