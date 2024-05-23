CBS analyst claims Spencer Rattler may be Dennis Allen’s saving grace

“I liked him better than Bo Nix and JJ McCarthy…better put Rattler in and save your job…”@FBallGamePlan thinks Saints HC Dennis Allen may have to turn to rookie QB Spencer Rattler by season’s end: pic.twitter.com/c2z9vkIxIM — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) May 21, 2024

The Spencer Rattler hype train is rolling full steam ahead. CBS Sports analyst Emory Hunt joined the party, suggesting Rattler — not Derek Carr, or even Jake Haener — could be the New Orleans Saints quarterback who can save Dennis Allen’s job. Making a statement of that magnitude about the current third string quarterback who has never played a snap in the NFL speaks volumes.

Hunt clearly has a high opinion of Rattler and believed he was a better prospect than first-round quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix. Hunt’s stance got even stronger. He said not playing Rattler would cause Allen to lose the locker room. The thought process being that, as a rookie, Rattler would be so obviously better than Carr that keeping him on the bench would be a sign of favoritism.

Hunt took a strong stance in favor of Rattler and implied Carr won’t improve in the new scheme. This may be the strongest Rattler praise to date. Many believe he has the tools to be the quarterback of the future in New Orleans, but Haener started stronger when both players first hit the practice field this spring. It’s clear Hunt believes Rattler can put it together this year and be the quarterback of the present. This reality would mean the Saints hit the jackpot, but it’s too soon to claim those lottery winnings just yet.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire