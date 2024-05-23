Causey extends his SEC-best win total to 11 and Tennessee beats Texas A&M to avoid elimination

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Kavares Tears went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, Christian Moore also had three hits and top-seeded Tennessee beat No. 4 seed Texas A&M 7-4 on Thursday to avoid elimination at the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee (47-11) continues in the consolation bracket with another elimination game on Friday. Texas A&M (44-13), which also lost to Mississippi State on Wednesday, was eliminated from the tournament.

Tears ripped it into the right-field corner for a run-scoring double in the fifth for a 3-1 lead. His three-run shot in the seventh went to left field, giving Tennessee a 6-2 lead with his 17th homer of the season.

Tennessee starter Chris Stamos held the potent Texas A&M offense hitless for 2 2/3 innings until Gavin Grahovac's opposite-field homer in the third. Stamos left in the fourth after retiring Braden Montgomery.

AJ Causey (11-3) came on in relief and allowed only one run, while striking out seven in four innings to extend his SEC-best win total to 11 on the year. He struck out the side in the seventh.

