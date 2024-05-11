Catch Winterhawks vs Warriors Game 2 on Portland’s CW, Your Home for Local Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Game 2 of the Winterhawks’ run in the WHL championship playoff is Saturday night against the Canadian team Moose Jaw Warriors.

You can catch the action on Portland’s CW — Your Home for Local Sports — starting with the puck drop at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Game 1 ended with the Hawks falling 3-2 against the Warriors on Friday night.

Saturday’s game will be critical for the Winterhawks to even up the series before heading to Moose Jaw for Games 3, 4 and 5 starting Tuesday in the fight for the Ed Chenoweth Cup.

Portland’s CW is channel 32 for over-the-air customers in the Portland metro region and 703 on Comcast.

